Same-Sex Oklahoma to Offer "Revolutionary Spin" on Classic Musical

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma will be presented with a new perspective by Broadway veteran director Bill Rauch. Oregon Shakespeare Festival, in Ashland, Oregon, will celebrate the musical's 75th anniversary by offering a unique interpretation featuring same-sex couples in the paired leads.

