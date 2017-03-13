Robbery reported at Wells Fargo in Ashland

Ashland police are seeking the public's help locating a suspect allegedly tied to a bank robbery late this morning. A robbery was reported at the Wells Fargo branch in the first block of East Main Street at about 11:25 a.m., according to Ashland police Chief Tighe O'Meara, who described the suspect as a white man in his mid-20s wearing a black, flat-rimmed baseball cap with a white logo and a bandage underneath his eye.

