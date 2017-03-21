Proposed Trump cuts would hit Ashland
Local officials are bracing for the possible end of a federal grant program that has helped communities, including Ashland, enhance programs for everything from homeless teens to local parks. "The community is very anxious, waiting to find out what will happen," said Linda Reid, housing program specialist with the city of Ashland.
