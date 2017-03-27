Police seek Umpqua Bank robber
The Ashland Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding the person or persons who robbed Umpqua Bank on Walker Avenue at Ashland Street minutes after noon Thursday. Based on a photograph posted on the police department's Facebook page, the alleged suspect is a white male with shoulder length brown hair, wearing large tinted glasses and a light-colored cowboy hat, blue plaid shirt and dark jacket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
