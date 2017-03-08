Police reports, March 8 - 10
Wednesday, 9:10 a.m. - A subject who came to Ashland police's station in the 1100 block of East Main Street had a warrant out. Wednesday, 11:39 a.m. - A subject stop in the first block of North Main Street led to a warrant arrest. Wednesday, 2:07 p.m. - Police investigated a report of a "suspicious circumstance" in the 200 block of 'A' Street.
