On to the next ACT production
Jeannine Grizzard is helming the Ashland Contemporary Theatre as it moves into it 27th year. As her successful production of "Eleanor" by Rhoda Lerman ends its extended run, and before she launches her next show of the season, I managed to catch up with Grizzard to talk about the future of ACT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|7 hr
|Oregon State Elks...
|48
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Wed
|good day
|187
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan '17
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC