Noted secularist Zuckerman to speak here Monday
Is the world gradually moving into a post-religious phase? Are millennials dropping religion in large numbers? Are evangelicals a driver in our politically divided society? Phil Zuckerman, a professor in “secularism” at Claremont Graduate University and author of “Society Without God,” says "yes" to all these questions and will explain why at a talk starting at 7 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Rogue Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 87 Fourth St., Ashland. “Secularism means doubting and deconstructing religion in any political claims,” he says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|15 hr
|Elks Member
|43
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 19
|Leaving soon
|182
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan '17
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC