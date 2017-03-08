Noted secularist Zuckerman to speak h...

Noted secularist Zuckerman to speak here Monday

Is the world gradually moving into a post-religious phase? Are millennials dropping religion in large numbers? Are evangelicals a driver in our politically divided society? Phil Zuckerman, a professor in “secularism” at Claremont Graduate University and author of “Society Without God,” says "yes" to all these questions and will explain why at a talk starting at 7 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Rogue Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 87 Fourth St., Ashland. “Secularism means doubting and deconstructing religion in any political claims,” he says.

