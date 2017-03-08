New pavilion going up on a The Farma at SOU
Southern Oregon University and community folk broke ground Thursday for a pavilion on "The Farm" on Walker Street. It will be north of the school's organic, sustainable vegetable garden on the 3.5-acre property, where it will serve as an open-air classroom where students can “dream big” and research and innovate on sustainable ways to feed the world.
