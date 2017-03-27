Nevada Street bridge put on hold Upda...

Nevada Street bridge put on hold Updated at

Friday Mar 24 Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

What began with contentious arguments in 2015 ended somewhat quietly Thursday night, with the Ashland Transportation Commission voting unanimously to shelve a proposed East Nevada Street bridge. “Since 2012," she said, "we have $6,755,000 in existing sidewalk projects that have not advanced at all; we've completed only four projects, two are still in progress and one scheduled to happen; $3,100,000 in uncompleted bicycle projects.” The proposed multi-million dollar bridge would have carried East Nevada Street over Bear Creek between Oak Street and North Mountain Avenue.

