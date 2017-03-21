Kanner hired as interim manager in Phoenix

The Phoenix City Council hired former Ashland City Manager Dave Kanner as its interim city manager Tuesday at a meeting in which several citizens sounded off about their unhappiness with the March 8 firing of City Manager Jamie McLeod and the way business is conducted in the city. During the public comment period of Tuesday's council meeting, eight speakers were critical of city practices in hiring, conducting business and holding meetings.

