Kanner hired as interim manager in Phoenix
The Phoenix City Council hired former Ashland City Manager Dave Kanner as its interim city manager Tuesday at a meeting in which several citizens sounded off about their unhappiness with the March 8 firing of City Manager Jamie McLeod and the way business is conducted in the city. During the public comment period of Tuesday's council meeting, eight speakers were critical of city practices in hiring, conducting business and holding meetings.
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|12 hr
|Womens Rights
|44
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 19
|Leaving soon
|182
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan '17
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
