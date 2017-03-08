Jack Frost returns

1 hr ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

When organizers of Ashland High School's fourth annual Jack Frost Festival couldn't find a local child for which to raise funds this year, they decided Saturday's entire haul will go to the neediest group of kids they could fathom - the patients on the ninth floor of Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland. One of the students in the leadership class responsible for putting on the event knows all too well how desperate for good news ninth-floor patients are, having himself spent plenty of time on the floor reserved for the hospital's most critical cases.

