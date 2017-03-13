Immigration attorney to speak Friday

A lawyer specializing in family immigration will be a guest speaker at a New Day Network breakfast, which begins at 8 a.m. Friday, March 17, at the Rogue Valley Unitarian Fellowship, 87 Fourth St., Ashland. John Almaguer will speak about the family aspect of his job and the impact of immigration-based decisions and policy on spouses and children.

