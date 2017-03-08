Heat pump workshop set for Tuesday

A workshop scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Ashland Public Library will give homeowners and businesses an opportunity to purchase a discounted ductless heat pump system through Energize Rogue, a group-purchase campaign that reduces the regular price of a ductless system, streamlines the installation process for customers, and provides guidance on incentives and financing. Ductless heat pumps are efficient zonal heating and cooling systems that have at least one head unit indoors, usually placed high on the wall, a compressor located outside, and a refrigerant line connecting the two.

