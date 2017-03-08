Heat pump workshop set for Tuesday
A workshop scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Ashland Public Library will give homeowners and businesses an opportunity to purchase a discounted ductless heat pump system through Energize Rogue, a group-purchase campaign that reduces the regular price of a ductless system, streamlines the installation process for customers, and provides guidance on incentives and financing. Ductless heat pumps are efficient zonal heating and cooling systems that have at least one head unit indoors, usually placed high on the wall, a compressor located outside, and a refrigerant line connecting the two.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Fri
|Elks Member
|43
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 19
|Leaving soon
|182
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan '17
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC