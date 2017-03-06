Governor restructures staff to respond to Trump edicts
Gov. Kate Brown has restructured her staff to respond to rapid policy changes coming down from the Trump administration and potential reforms to the state pension system and state revenue. "Oregon faces unprecedented challenges, new and institutional, on both the statewide and national scale," Gov. Brown said in a prepared statement Tuesday, March 7. "The appointments I'm announcing today are part of a larger internal staffing adjustment informed by the Oregonians I've met from across the state who've told me how my office can better serve them.
