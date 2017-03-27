Fruits of their artistic labor

In its third annual exhibit of works by area artists, the Haines and Friends Fund Artist Awardees Exhibit will show the cream of the valley's creativity - the 19 winners of $57,000 in art grants awarded last year by the Haines & Friends Fund. The grants of up to $5,000 each are a huge benefit to grateful local artists, as it buys them the supplies and time to create freely without having to think too much about a day job.

