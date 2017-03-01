Free Box to reopen Thursday

The Ashland Free Box shut down in February after an employee reported finding hypodermic needles will be re-opening, if on a limited schedule, starting Thursday, March 2. The Free Box has been an Ashland institution for 15 years. It's on the Recology Recycling Center grounds on Water Street and is a free exchange spot, mostly for clothing but sometimes household items appear there as well.

