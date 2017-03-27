Embodying the Bard

An Englishman with just the right accent, clothing, age and love of old drama, Geoff Ridden has carved out a new career impersonating William Shakespeare, reciting his lines and telling eager audiences a raft of fascinating stories they didn't know about the Bard. He lectures and acts at Southern Oregon University, Oregon Shakespeare Festival's Carpenter Hall, Mountain Meadows and anywhere a willing audience can be assembled.

