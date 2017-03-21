Documentary on Buddhist nuns set for Ashland film festival
The new documentary short film, "A Thousand Mothers," with Ashland-connected producers, will premiere at the 2017 Ashland Independent Film Festival. "A Thousand Mothers" is produced by award-winning filmmaker Kim Shelton, a former Ashland resident and director of the Ashland Independent Film Festival 2011 Audience Award winner "The Welcome."
