Designs sought for 4th of July T-shirt
The Ashland Chamber of Commerce and Fourth of July Committee are seeking artwork to be used in the design of this year's Fourth of July T-Shirt. The theme for this year's event is "Together We Sing!" The deadline for submissions is April 10. In announcing the event, the sponsors released this statement: "This year, we are honoring our community and collaborative spirit that makes Ashland such a special place.
