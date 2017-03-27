Dave Scott Adds KLRR/Bend, OR To His Stable

PORTLAND, OR radio persponality DAVE SCOTT will now be remotely doing mornings at COMBINED COMMUNICATIONS Triple A KLRR/BEND, OR, from the comfort of his own home! He already handles afternoons at BICOASTAL MEDIA Triple A KYVL/MEDFORD-ASHLAND OR. SCOTT previously spent 14 years co-hosing mornings on ALPHA MEDIA Triple A KINK/PORTLAND, followed by a stint in afternoons at crosstown ENTERCOM Classic Rock KGON, before he decided to go out on his own.

