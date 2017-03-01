Council to discuss accepting tree donations
Donors want to remove five trees from Ashland Plaza and replace them with four larger trees and move one of the removed trees to one of the spots on the Plaza where another was removed. Greg Trunnell, a former city Tree Commission member, is spearheading the “Ashland Plaza Tree Enhancement Project” effort and has lined up donors to pay for the effort and Solid Ground Landscaping to donate the trees.It's primary mission is to replace four smaller trees currently on the plaza for four larger trees already in adult growth.
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Mar 3
|Volunteer elk
|37
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 19
|Leaving soon
|182
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb 6
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb 6
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan '17
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
