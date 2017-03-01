Council to discuss accepting tree don...

Council to discuss accepting tree donations

Donors want to remove five trees from Ashland Plaza and replace them with four larger trees and move one of the removed trees to one of the spots on the Plaza where another was removed. Greg Trunnell, a former city Tree Commission member, is spearheading the “Ashland Plaza Tree Enhancement Project” effort and has lined up donors to pay for the effort and Solid Ground Landscaping to donate the trees.It's primary mission is to replace four smaller trees currently on the plaza for four larger trees already in adult growth.

