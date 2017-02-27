Bid to fight illegal camping charge f...

Bid to fight illegal camping charge fails

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

A court challenge to Ashland's anti-camping ordinance lost round one Tuesday. The case heard in Ashland Municipal Court by Judge Pam Turner asked that the court dismiss a case against two people who were cited for camping in their van in front of the Holiday Inn Express on Clover Lane in June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) 17 hr Elks Member 30
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Feb 19 Leaving soon 182
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb 6 TheJerseyDevil 62
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb 6 Parade Phart 1,346
How to lose tourist dollars 101 Jan '17 CaptainOfIndustry 1
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Cjben79 12
News Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant... Oct '16 Ozzie 27 1
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Ashland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,658 • Total comments across all topics: 279,225,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC