Bid to fight illegal camping charge fails
A court challenge to Ashland's anti-camping ordinance lost round one Tuesday. The case heard in Ashland Municipal Court by Judge Pam Turner asked that the court dismiss a case against two people who were cited for camping in their van in front of the Holiday Inn Express on Clover Lane in June.
