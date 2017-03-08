Bee city meeting Wednesday
The Bee City USA Subcommittee of the city of Ashland Parks and Recreation Commission meets from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the North Mountain Park Nature Center, 620 N. Mountain Avenue. The goal of the Bee City USA program is to promote healthy, sustainable habitats and communities for bees and other pollinators.
