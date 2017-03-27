Barriers, bias and bills, a Oh my!a
An unprecedented 13 American Association of University Women Ashland members traveled to Salem in February to lobby our new state legislators, Representative Pam Marsh and Senator Alan DeBoer, to ask them to vote “yes” for the fair pay bill HB 2005 . This bill will help end pay disparities faced by women, people of color, LBGTQ workers, workers with a disability and all other protected classes in Oregon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|3 hr
|Oregon State Elks
|51
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Mar 29
|good day
|187
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan '17
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC