Barriers, bias and bills, a Oh my!a

An unprecedented 13 American Association of University Women Ashland members traveled to Salem in February to lobby our new state legislators, Representative Pam Marsh and Senator Alan DeBoer, to ask them to vote “yes” for the fair pay bill HB 2005 . This bill will help end pay disparities faced by women, people of color, LBGTQ workers, workers with a disability and all other protected classes in Oregon.

