Bank robbery suspect in and out of jail
A man arrested for robbing an Ashland bank Wednesday was back on the street Thursday - the second time he was released from the jail in a week. David Dean Johnson, 41, described in jail records as an Ashland transient, allegedly robbed the Wells Fargo of $2,770 at about 11:25 a.m. Wednesday and was arrested six hours later.
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Mar 10
|Elks Member
|43
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 19
|Leaving soon
|182
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan '17
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
