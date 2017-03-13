Bank robbery suspect in and out of jail

A man arrested for robbing an Ashland bank Wednesday was back on the street Thursday - the second time he was released from the jail in a week. David Dean Johnson, 41, described in jail records as an Ashland transient, allegedly robbed the Wells Fargo of $2,770 at about 11:25 a.m. Wednesday and was arrested six hours later.

