Bait bike lures thieves a " and protests

Luring potential thieves with bait bikes is not entrapment, says Ashland police chief Tighe O'Meara; it's a way to catch criminals and cut down on local bike thefts. And it's working.
Ashland Discussions
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|4 hr
|Oregon State Elks...
|49
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Wed
|good day
|187
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan '17
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
