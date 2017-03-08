Ashland temples on high alert

Ashland temples on high alert

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Ashland, Ore., - Dozens of bomb threats at Jewish community centers across the country over the last few weeks are leaving community leaders in Ashland on high alert. None of the three Jewish temples in Ashland have been specifically targeted, but the city of Ashland has seen some anti-Semitic behavior in recent weeks.

