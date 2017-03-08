Ashland Street mainstays shut up shop

Radio Shack, an Ashland icon for 42 years, closes at the end of March and will be taken over totally by Sprint, the cell-phone giant which bought the spot and has had a corner of it for two years. Wiley's Trattoria, formerly Wiley's World, a longtime pasta house, was sold in 2015 to a new owner who kept menu and expanded the space to 70 seats from 34 by taking over the space previously occupied by Four & Twenty Blackbirds Bakery, which moved to A Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.