Ashland Street mainstays shut up shop
Radio Shack, an Ashland icon for 42 years, closes at the end of March and will be taken over totally by Sprint, the cell-phone giant which bought the spot and has had a corner of it for two years. Wiley's Trattoria, formerly Wiley's World, a longtime pasta house, was sold in 2015 to a new owner who kept menu and expanded the space to 70 seats from 34 by taking over the space previously occupied by Four & Twenty Blackbirds Bakery, which moved to A Street.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Fri
|Elks Member
|43
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 19
|Leaving soon
|182
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan '17
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
