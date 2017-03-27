Ashland Schools arena t meeting TAG requirements
Ashland, Ore.- Students at the Ashland School District with the talented and gifted designation aren't receiving the level of instruction they are required as outlined by the state. The Ashland School District was observed in January after a concerned parent filed an appeal on the implementation of the talented and gifted or TAG program.
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Mar 24
|WHY in Gods name
|185
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Mar 23
|Elk member
|46
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan '17
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
