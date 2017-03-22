Ashland New Plays Festival presents a...

Ashland New Plays Festival presents a Edward IIIa in modern verse Mar 22 at

Latino playwright Octavio Solis - who is part of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival's project Play on! 36 Playwrights Translate Shakespeare - puzzled his way through difficult verse from William Shakespeare's "Edward III" to create the history tale in modern verse. “I've enjoyed every second of it," he says in a press release.

