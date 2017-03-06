Ashland council will discuss proposed...

Ashland council will discuss proposed climate plan Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

After two years of sweat equity, 30 meetings and countless iterations, the Climate and Energy Action Plan is ready for the Ashland City Council to review at its regular business meeting on Tuesday. The work began in September of 2015 as the city's answer to climate change, which the council and community identified as a key issue for the city to grapple with and create significant answers to by 2030.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) 31 min Stop Harassment 40
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Feb 19 Leaving soon 182
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb 6 TheJerseyDevil 62
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb 6 Parade Phart 1,346
How to lose tourist dollars 101 Jan '17 CaptainOfIndustry 1
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Cjben79 12
News Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant... Oct '16 Ozzie 27 1
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Ashland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,808 • Total comments across all topics: 279,369,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC