Ashland council will discuss proposed climate plan Tuesday

After two years of sweat equity, 30 meetings and countless iterations, the Climate and Energy Action Plan is ready for the Ashland City Council to review at its regular business meeting on Tuesday. The work began in September of 2015 as the city's answer to climate change, which the council and community identified as a key issue for the city to grapple with and create significant answers to by 2030.

