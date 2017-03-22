Ashland council OKs Rogue Credit Unio...

Ashland council OKs Rogue Credit Union plan

Rogue Credit Union prevailed in its request to build a new branch at 1651 Ashland Street and to begin official discussions with two non-profits about affordable housing on the adjacent property. The Ashland City Council on Tuesday unanimously reversed the city's Planning Commission and staff recommendations to deny the credit union application.

