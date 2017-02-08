Woman who observed traffic stop of bl...

Woman who observed traffic stop of black driver by white troopers on trial

An Ashland woman who parked on the shoulder of Interstate 5 to observe two white Oregon State Police troopers and a black driver is on trial after she refused orders to leave. Keely Meagan, 55, said she stopped because nationwide news about police officers injuring and killing black people had made her fear for the black driver's safety.

