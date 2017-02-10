Video: Liberal Arrested After Shoving...

Video: Liberal Arrested After Shoving Her 'Bloody Maxi-Pad' Into Pro-Lifer's Mouth

Friday Feb 3

A horrifying video has emerged of a liberal who ran up to a man and shoved a bloody maxi-pad into his mouth while he engaged in a debate with others. A woman accused of shoving "her bloody maxi-pad" into a pro-life protester's mouth near a Planned Parenthood clinic in Oregon has been arrested after she turned herself in to police.

