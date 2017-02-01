Speaking out against hate

As darkness fell and temperatures dropped Thursday, about 200 people filled the Ashland Plaza with signs expressing resistance to racial hatred and executive orders by President Donald Trump, particularly an order refusing entrance into the country by refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries. The rally, organized by a group called Unite Oregon, was originally planned as a counter-point to white supremacist posters targeting persons of color and immigrants that were posted on utility poles and private property in downtown Ashland last week.

