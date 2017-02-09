Speakers to discuss Trump challenges
Union and Planned Parenthood representatives will speak at the next Rogue Valley New Day Network breakfast meeting about the challenges their organizations face under the Trump administration and the strategies they plan to pursue to meet those challenges.
