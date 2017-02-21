Right-to-life advocates fight Oregon starvation bill

An Oregon bill on advanced medical directive rules could allow patients who suffer from dementia or mental illness to be starved or dehydrated, opponents warned. "These are patients who are awake, can chew and swallow and want to eat, even though in some cases they may need help in delivering food to their mouths," Gayle Atteberry of Oregon Right to Life said Jan. 31. "Current safeguards in Oregon's law protect these patients from this type of cruelty.

