Right-to-life advocates fight Oregon ...

Right-to-life advocates fight Oregon starvation bill

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Washington Times

An Oregon bill on advanced medical directive rules could allow patients who suffer from dementia or mental illness to be starved or dehydrated, opponents warned. "These are patients who are awake, can chew and swallow and want to eat, even though in some cases they may need help in delivering food to their mouths," Gayle Atteberry of Oregon Right to Life said Jan. 31. "Current safeguards in Oregon's law protect these patients from this type of cruelty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Feb 19 Leaving soon 182
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) Feb 8 Elks member 29
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb 6 TheJerseyDevil 62
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb 6 Parade Phart 1,346
How to lose tourist dollars 101 Jan 24 CaptainOfIndustry 1
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Cjben79 12
News Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant... Oct '16 Ozzie 27 1
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Ashland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,579 • Total comments across all topics: 279,061,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC