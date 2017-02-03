Results are in: Ashland good place to...

Results are in: Ashland good place to live - if you can afford it

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

The results of the city's bi-annual survey will be formally released to the Ashland City Council at its regular business meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1175 E. Main St. The survey of some 1,500 people had about 500 respondents and the great majority listed affordable housing as the chief concern; next was policing and safety. Those surveyed also agreed City Hall needs some kind of renovation to make it earthquake safe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) 4 hr Elks Member 27
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Feb 1 Amandat 181
How to lose tourist dollars 101 Jan 24 CaptainOfIndustry 1
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan 15 Cjben79 12
News Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant... Oct '16 Ozzie 27 1
Grumpy Oregonians (Jul '16) Jul '16 Michael Langford 1
News Excavators demolish dam to boost salmon migration (Aug '15) Aug '15 PJofGrantsPass 1
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Ashland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,807 • Total comments across all topics: 278,583,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC