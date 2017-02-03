Results are in: Ashland good place to live - if you can afford it
The results of the city's bi-annual survey will be formally released to the Ashland City Council at its regular business meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1175 E. Main St. The survey of some 1,500 people had about 500 respondents and the great majority listed affordable housing as the chief concern; next was policing and safety. Those surveyed also agreed City Hall needs some kind of renovation to make it earthquake safe.
