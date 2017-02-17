Refocused Resource Center celebrates ...

Refocused Resource Center celebrates third anniversary

Carrot cake and champagne, tears, smiles and hugs all punctuated the third anniversary on Thursday of the Ashland Community Resource Center, which at one time almost didn't survive to see another day. The center began as an agency dedicated to serving the homeless and poor of Ashland with a two-year, $100,000 grant from the city and a location on Clover Lane near the Holiday Inn Express and the Ashland Emergency Food Bank.

