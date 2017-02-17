Refocused Resource Center celebrates third anniversary
Carrot cake and champagne, tears, smiles and hugs all punctuated the third anniversary on Thursday of the Ashland Community Resource Center, which at one time almost didn't survive to see another day. The center began as an agency dedicated to serving the homeless and poor of Ashland with a two-year, $100,000 grant from the city and a location on Clover Lane near the Holiday Inn Express and the Ashland Emergency Food Bank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Feb 8
|Elks member
|29
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb 6
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb 6
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 1
|Amandat
|181
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan 24
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC