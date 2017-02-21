Public artist to meet with community Friday
Gordon Huether, the artist selected to create public art in the Theater Corridor, will present an overview of his work at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, in the Gresham Room at the Ashland Public Library. Attendees are asked to enter through the back door, as the front door will be closed since the library will be closed.
