Proposed bridge sparks a " again a " vigorous debate
While 30 mostly irate citizens waited, the city Transportation Commission on Thursday hashed over complex traffic and engineering studies for a couple hours, then listened to the public mainly rail against the proposed multi-million dollar East Nevada Street bridge over Bear Creek between Oak Street and North Mountain Avenue. Several were less than pleased with the price tag, which variously showed a conventional bridge, wide enough for two car lanes with walk-bike paths at $6.3 million; just bike-ped at $5.7 million; two bridges, one each for bike-ped and one for cars at $6.3 million; or bike-ped and emergency vehicles at $4.4 million.
