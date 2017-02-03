Pot shops say testing rules are hurting extract sales
Local cannabis dispensaries have denounced strict new state testing standards for extracts that have cut sales by up to 50 percent and reduced the amount of product on the shelves. "They took a robust industry, and they've killed it with massive overregulation," said Michael Monarch, owner of Green Valley Wellness in Talent.
