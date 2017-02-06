Police reports, Feb. 3-6
Friday, 8:09 a.m. - Police took a subject in the 1800 block of Siskiyou Boulevard into custody on a mental health hold. Friday, 11:33 a.m. - Police investigated a report of mail theft in the 700 block of Terra Avenue. Friday, 1:08 p.m. - Police investigated a report of motor vehicle theft in the 100 block of Lincoln Street. Friday, 1:54 p.m. - Police responded to the 1500 block of Siskiyou Boulevard for a civil custody issue originally reported as a kidnapping.
