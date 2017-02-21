Police reports, Feb. 17-22
Friday, 2:24 a.m. - A vehicle eluded police during a traffic stop at the intersection of North Main and Helman streets. Friday, 9:02 a.m. - Police took an adult female into protective custody in the 2700 block of Siskiyou Boulevard. Friday, 2:06 p.m. - Police investigated a report of identity theft in the 500 block of Lakota Way. Friday, 3:11 p.m. - Police cited a man for having an open container in public in the first block of Winburn Way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 19
|Leaving soon
|182
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Feb 8
|Elks member
|29
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb 6
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb 6
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan 24
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC