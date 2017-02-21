Police reports, Feb. 17-22

Police reports, Feb. 17-22

Friday, 2:24 a.m. - A vehicle eluded police during a traffic stop at the intersection of North Main and Helman streets.  Friday, 9:02 a.m. - Police took an adult female into protective custody in the 2700 block of Siskiyou Boulevard.  Friday, 2:06 p.m. - Police investigated a report of identity theft in the 500 block of Lakota Way. Friday, 3:11 p.m. - Police cited a man for having an open container in public in the first block of Winburn Way.

