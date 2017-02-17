Planned Parenthood seeks support

Local Planned Parenthood leaders embattled by the current political environment in Washington, D.C., appealed to community leaders for continued support Friday morning. Threatened with defunding of the organization at the national level due to including abortion services among its many healthcare resources, they spoke at the monthly breakfast meeting of the Rogue Valley New Day Network, a gathering of progressive organizations working on building a community of peace, justice and sustainability, at Rogue Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, in Ashland.

