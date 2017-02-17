Planned Parenthood seeks support
Local Planned Parenthood leaders embattled by the current political environment in Washington, D.C., appealed to community leaders for continued support Friday morning. Threatened with defunding of the organization at the national level due to including abortion services among its many healthcare resources, they spoke at the monthly breakfast meeting of the Rogue Valley New Day Network, a gathering of progressive organizations working on building a community of peace, justice and sustainability, at Rogue Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, in Ashland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|15 hr
|Leaving soon
|182
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Feb 8
|Elks member
|29
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb 6
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb 6
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan 24
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC