Planned Parenthood seeks support

Planned Parenthood seeks support

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

Local Planned Parenthood leaders embattled by the current political environment in Washington, D.C., appealed to community leaders for continued support Friday morning. Threatened with defunding of the organization at the national level due to including abortion services among its many healthcare resources, they spoke at the monthly breakfast meeting of the Rogue Valley New Day Network, a gathering of progressive organizations working on building a community of peace, justice and sustainability, at Rogue Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, in Ashland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to oregon (Sep '06) 15 hr Leaving soon 182
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) Feb 8 Elks member 29
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb 6 TheJerseyDevil 62
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb 6 Parade Phart 1,346
How to lose tourist dollars 101 Jan 24 CaptainOfIndustry 1
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Cjben79 12
News Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant... Oct '16 Ozzie 27 1
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Ashland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,309 • Total comments across all topics: 279,011,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC