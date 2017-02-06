Jefferson Center hosts lecture on evolution
A free lecture on "Evolution: Everything You Wanted to Know, But Were Afraid to Ask" will be given from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Ashland Community Center, 50 Winburn Way, Ashland. The lecture will be given by Leonard Eisenberg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|11 hr
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|13 hr
|Elks Member
|28
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 1
|Amandat
|181
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan 24
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan 15
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC