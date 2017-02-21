Immigrants to share stories in Ashland Monday night
For those who may not of heard immigrants' stories - or maybe never even talked to one - two Ashland rabbis, Unite Oregon and The Hearth are holding a town hall Monday night, Feb. 27, featuring seven immigrants, most of them well-known, who will tell their stories about creating a good life in this community.
Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

