Housing, energy strike sparks

Housing, energy strike sparks

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

A public comment period at the Ashland City Council meeting Tuesday focused on affordable housing issues veered into confrontation when Mayor John Stromberg warned speaker Josh Gross his allotted two-minute time was up, but Gross attempted to continue with his statement. Police Chief Tighe O'Meara escorted Ashland resident Gross out of the Council Chambers as a few in the crowd shouted, “Let him speak!” and were told, they too, would have to leave if they interrupted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Feb 19 Leaving soon 182
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) Feb 8 Elks member 29
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb 6 TheJerseyDevil 62
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb 6 Parade Phart 1,346
How to lose tourist dollars 101 Jan 24 CaptainOfIndustry 1
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Cjben79 12
News Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant... Oct '16 Ozzie 27 1
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Ashland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,209 • Total comments across all topics: 279,088,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC