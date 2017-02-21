Housing, energy strike sparks

A public comment period at the Ashland City Council meeting Tuesday focused on affordable housing issues veered into confrontation when Mayor John Stromberg warned speaker Josh Gross his allotted two-minute time was up, but Gross attempted to continue with his statement. Police Chief Tighe O'Meara escorted Ashland resident Gross out of the Council Chambers as a few in the crowd shouted, “Let him speak!” and were told, they too, would have to leave if they interrupted.

