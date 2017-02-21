Housing, energy strike sparks
A public comment period at the Ashland City Council meeting Tuesday focused on affordable housing issues veered into confrontation when Mayor John Stromberg warned speaker Josh Gross his allotted two-minute time was up, but Gross attempted to continue with his statement. Police Chief Tighe O'Meara escorted Ashland resident Gross out of the Council Chambers as a few in the crowd shouted, “Let him speak!” and were told, they too, would have to leave if they interrupted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 19
|Leaving soon
|182
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Feb 8
|Elks member
|29
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb 6
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb 6
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan 24
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC