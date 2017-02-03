Home inventories lowest since 2007
On Jan. 31, there were 660 single-family houses on the market, down 18.1 percent from a year ago. That's no surprise, because the number of houses for sale has steadily declined since the market regained its footing five years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|35 min
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|2 hr
|Elks Member
|28
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 1
|Amandat
|181
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan 24
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan 15
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
|Grumpy Oregonians (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Michael Langford
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC