Enthusiastic crowd greets Wyden

An enthusiastic crowd of 2,400 greeted U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., like a soldier taking a break from battle - shaking his hand, giving him standing ovations and sending him back into the fray on multiple fronts against Republican President Donald Trump's administration. The Ashland High School gymnasium was filled almost to capacity Thursday with residents in a fighting mood over Trump's actions so far.

